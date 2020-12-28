Snow could bring surge of visitors to struggling mountain community of Idyllwild

Economy

The struggling mountain community of Idyllwild could experience a spike in visitors as a result of snow falling in the local mountains over the next 24 hours.

Any spike in economic activity would be welcome relief for small business owners who are struggling because of state restrictions ordered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The region remains under a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service, which is scheduled to expire at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow in Idyllwild and surrounding areas.

Today News Channel 3 will travel to the mountain community to speak with business owners, visitors and residents to see how they're being impacted by the storm along with the continuing economic downturn.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.