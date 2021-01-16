Sheriffs look for armed man in Coachella date fields

News

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man armed with a gun hiding in date fields.

This is near the area of Dillon Road and Vista Del Norte in Coachella. That's off of Interstate 10 near the Love's truck stop.

It was first reported just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

The Sheriff's department has not released why they are looking for this man other than he's believed to be armed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments on this story.