Talented kindergarten teacher selected as January ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

January's One Class At A Time winner is Alma Ochoa from Richard Oliphant Elementary in Indio.

Ochoa is a kindergarten teacher who said she has had to find unique ways to keep her students engaged through Zoom during this pandemic.

“I feel like the best way to keep them engaged is just like what I do in the classroom with hands-on activities," Ochoa said. "My class looks like a little factory of packet building and it just takes time and a lot of energy putting things together for them,” she added.

To continue making class more enriching for her students she’s going to put the $500 award towards more art supplies.

“Glitter glue, paint sets, ribbon, round paper, play dough, sandwich bags, rightward bingo, beads, crafts for the holidays,” she said.

This award was made possible by our sponsor Walter Clark Legal Group.

“The fact that we know that children who are involved with art early are better students in all subjects later so I know you’re going to use the funds for that purpose,” Walter Clark said. “The nominator indicated that she was inspirational, she’s passionate, she’s caring and she even starts out every morning with a song,” he added.

This year, Ochoa learned how to play the ukulele for her class and she even wrote a thank you song for Clark.

“Congratulations really delighted to meet you for the first time and also thank you for the good work you do,” Clark said.

