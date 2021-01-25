Investigation underway after human remains are found inside a burning vehicle in the East Valley

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found inside a burning vehicle in the community of Oasis.

The vehicle was found Sunday in the desert area near State Highway 195 and 70th avenue in the unincorporated area of Oasis.

There were no further details available at this time. No identification of the remains has been made at this time.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Munoz at (760) 770-2452 or (951) 955-2777.