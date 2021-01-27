Fire burning deep within a drainage culvert in Mecca briefly shuts down lanes

News

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that officials say is burning deep within a drainage culvert with limited confined space access.

The fire is burning near Highway 86 and 66th Avenue in Mecca.

Officials are not sure what is burning inside the culvert at this time. Smoke is very visible in the area.

The fire led to the California Highway Patrol to shut down lanes on both the southbound and northbound side of the roadway. Both southbound lanes are back open.

