The Anti-Defamation League: opening the conversation on racial bias in local schools

It’s Black History Month — many of our local schools are taking time to discuss issues around race and discrimination.

As News Channel 3’s Madison Weil reports, it’s a discussion some educators plan to continue throughout the school year with the help of an outside organization.

“This is a great time to set a base knowledge about what race and racism is and what it looks like in the United States,” said Megan Nevels, Interim Education Director, Anti-Defamation League.

Nevels explains that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been fighting for equality for decades.

“ADL is one of the oldest civil rights organizations in the United States it was founded in 1913,” she said.

ADL was founded in response to a moment of severe anti-semitic violence. Over the last hundred years their mission has evolved to fight all forms of discrimination and inequality.

“We understand that we can’t fight for one without fighting for everybody,” she said.

Today, they offer resources and trainings in local schools to help teachers open conversations around race. Nevels says with everything our country has experienced within the last year, these open dialogues are more important than ever.

“In the context of the Black Lives Matter movement, the protests over the summer, the pandemic and all that that has shown in terms of inequity and racism especially…schools have been desperate for support and resources that can help them help their students tackle all of things that are going on in these moments,” said Nevels.

One valley school that’s seen the benefit of these trainings firsthand — Palm Desert Charter Middle School.

“We noticed a dramatic decline in name calling a lot more tolerance that was just the most magical way to start the year,” said Deborah Dolan, Assistant Principal, Palm Desert Charter Middle School.

Dolan says ADL has helped them train not only teachers but also student leaders: “To empower them how to deal with these situations or where they can go for help.”

With the pandemic and distance learning, ADL expected a decline in demand for their services. However, they’ve witnessed the opposite. “We have been providing more training for teachers and students than maybe we ever have,” said Nevels.

She says students have been earnest to have these conversations about real events they’re seeing and experiencing in their own communities. “They are so, so passionate. And they understand these issues in ways many of us were raised not to think about them.”

ADL also has resources available for families on their website ADL.org. “For families we have table talks which are discussion guides around certain issues,” said Nevels.

Nevels added that ADL has grant money available for other schools interested in their educational tools.