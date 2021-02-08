Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:14 am

Major EDD concerns continue for residents in the Coachella Valley

Since the pandemic began, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) has received over 13 million unemployment applications with $118 billion in benefits being paid out.

Residents are concerned about where this money is going. One Thousand Palms resident said her identity was used to collect EDD payment and now EDD is requesting her to pay back thousands for money she never received.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi has reached out to EDD to comment on the situation and how residents can navigate other concerns they have during these times.

If you are experiencing issues with EDD and would like to speak on camera about them, email share@kesq.com

Here are some previous stories News Channel 3 has worked on about residents and EDD concerns:

KESQ helps La Quinta veteran get through to Chad Mayes’ office for EDD assistance
People are still seeking help with EDD’s unemployment assistance application
News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Taban Sharifi

Taban Sharifi is a Meteorologist and Reporter with KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News & Weather Leader. Learn more about Taban here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content