Major EDD concerns continue for residents in the Coachella Valley

News

Since the pandemic began, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) has received over 13 million unemployment applications with $118 billion in benefits being paid out.

Residents are concerned about where this money is going. One Thousand Palms resident said her identity was used to collect EDD payment and now EDD is requesting her to pay back thousands for money she never received.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi has reached out to EDD to comment on the situation and how residents can navigate other concerns they have during these times.

If you are experiencing issues with EDD and would like to speak on camera about them, email share@kesq.com

Here are some previous stories News Channel 3 has worked on about residents and EDD concerns: