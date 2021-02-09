Patrons and staff evacuated after fire at Indio Dollar Tree

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department is at the scene of a commercial structure fire that prompted the evacuation of all patrols and staff at an Indio strip mall.

The fire is burning at the 42200 block of Jackson Street and was first reported at approximately 11:51 a.m.

The fire is at a Dollar Store, the same Dollar Store that had a dumpster fire last night.

The Big Lots right next to the Dollar Tree was also evacuated.

1 fire engine, 2 trucks, 2 chief officers, breathing support, and 2 medics are at the scene.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.