Campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom closing in on collecting required 1.5 million signatures

The recall effort targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom is closing in on collecting the required 1.5 million verified signatures needed to get the recall measure on the ballot.

Cathedral City resident Randy Economy, the Senior Advisor for the campaign "RecallGavin2020" tells News Channel 3 their supporters have collected 1.4 million signatures.

If they are successful in collecting the minimum number of verified signatures, a recall vote could happen by midsummer.

