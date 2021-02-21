This week marks one year since Riverside County reported its first COVID-19 case

News

Nearly one year ago information was scarce and the emerging coronavirus captivated the attention of millions of people worldwide. The virus was originally detected in Wuhan City of China's Hubei Province before it quickly spread to nearby countries and eventually the world, classifying it as a full blown pandemic.

Riverside County's first case of coronavirus was reported on February 25. The county's department of public health notified the public that "A Riverside County resident who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship [had] tested positive for coronavirus." That patient was treated at a Northern California hospital after having traveled on the 14-day cruise ship in Japan.

Less than one week after that, the first locally acquired coronavirus case was reported in Riverside County.

Coming up: a year in review. We'll have more on the county's response and what residents learned while living through a pandemic.