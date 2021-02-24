Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson joins ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ on Friday

News

News Channel 3's First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will join Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday at 9 a.m. to talk about our beautiful weather!

This Friday, February 26th, watch @LiveKellyRyan as they take a virtual road trip to PALM SPRINGS!



I’m excited to join them on their stop to discuss our desert weather and the variety of fun things to do! pic.twitter.com/xW05WanpSt — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) February 24, 2021

To celebrate, we are giving away a $500 gift card! Sign-up below to be entered for a chance to win and be sure to watch Friday morning!