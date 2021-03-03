Tree falls on car following multi-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs.

News

First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Hacienda and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Two vehicle were being towed when crews got on scene. It also appears that a tree fell on a park vehicle.













There is no word on injuries or road closures at this time. Crews are blocking the roadway heading southbound as they clean up debris.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information, stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.