What you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine is showing to be 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections and 100 percent effective against severe disease. That's according to a press release from AstraZeneca published Monday. Read the full release here: https://bit.ly/3rd6lc1

They tested their vaccine on 32,449 participants in the U.S. This vaccine is now heading to the United States Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Dr. Alan Williamson, the Chief Medical Officer at Eisenhower Health about this vaccine and what people need to know about it.

We are also speaking with Riverside County Public Health spokesperson Jose Arballo on our county's vaccination rollout and our current vaccination supply.

According to the Riverside County Public Health website (last updated March 19) we've received 679,330 vaccines and have administered 781,226 vaccines. More vaccines have been administered than received in Riverside County because when someone from Riverside County gets vaccinated somewhere outside of our county, that still counts as a Riverside County administered vaccine.

