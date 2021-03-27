Kennedy Elementary hosts first drive-through book fair

News

In Indio, the first book fair in over a year took place at John Kennedy Elementary.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was there to hear from some of the students who enjoyed picking out a book.

“I like foxes so this fox was really cute," Luna, a first-grader at John Kennedy Elementary told News Channel 3 while showing the book she picked out at the book fair.

“And I like it and they said they were all sold out but Mrs. Perez had an extra one!" she said.

Luna even made Mrs. Perez, the librarian a poster to show her appreciation towards her for putting on this book fair.

“Reading is such a huge part of their developmental skills and having a physical book in your hand makes a huge difference," Adrienne Perez, the librarian at John Kennedy Elementary told News Channel 3.

As cars drove through the book fair, children pointed at books from their cars and volunteers showed them the different books to chose from.

“I picked up a Minecraft ultimate builder’s guide and I picked up a bookmark so I know what build I’m at," Chris Mendoza, a third-grader at John Kennedy Elementary said.

This book fair was open to the public until 2 p.m. on Saturday. From dinosaur books to heroes books; there was even an entire section of books dedicated to diversity and inclusivity.

“Right now our school is stressing kindness and diversity so I had a whole section dedicated just to that and some of these books I’ve been reading to them throughout the week and they are so excited about it and it’s in a language that they understand," Perez said.

Perez hopes her book fair encourages all of her students to take a break from the screen and pick up a book.

“They get to take that everywhere they go and a battery won’t die on a book!" she said.

If you missed out on the book fair, you can still purchase books from the book fair online here: https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bookfairs/cptoolkit/homepage.do?method=homepage&url=kennedyelementaryschool42