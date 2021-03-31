How the spread of COVID could be hindered if Pfizer’s vaccine report of ‘100% efficacy’ in adolescents is true

News

On Wednesday Pfizer announced that clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine "demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses" in adolescents ages 12-15. The phase 3 trial included 2,260 participants in the United States between the ages of 12 and 15. According to Pfizer and vaccine partner, BioNTech, there were a total of 18 coronavirus cases in kids who received a placebo compared to no cases in those who received the vaccine.

The company announced that it plans to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization expanding to the younger group.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with a local pediatric infectious disease specialist to see what this means moving forward. Also, hear from parents weighing in.