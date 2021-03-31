Palm Springs police search for at-risk missing man

News

On Wednesday, the Palm Springs Police Department asked for the public's help finding a missing at-risk person.

34-year-old Henry Janos Nagy was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Deepwell Road in Palm Springs.

Police said that he was wearing a T-shirt with the words "Palm Springs Animal Shelter" on the front, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.

Nagy is 5-feet-8-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said that he is a high functioning autistic adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116.