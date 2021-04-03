Holiday weekend tourism in the valley not deterred by rising temperatures or pandemic

News

Despite one of the hottest weekends this year and the lingering pandemic, travelers and locals flocked to downtown Palm Springs to enjoy a day of sunshine, shopping and dining out. It was only about 2 weeks prior that Riverside County had entered the state's less restrictive red tier compared to having been in the most restrictive purple tier for months.

This past week the latest reopening news came out, giving the green light for indoor concerts and theatre performances by April 15 as coronavirus cases drop to a new record low statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health announced the changes on Friday.

To attend gatherings, people must be tested within 72 hours or show proof of full vaccination.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have a look at the busy weekend in downtown Palm Springs.