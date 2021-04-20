Moderna and Pfizer move closer to getting emergency approval for 12 to 15 year olds

News

Some health experts believe we could start seeing children between 12 and 15 years old getting vaccinated within weeks from now.

According to the UMass Medical School researchers, they began testing the Moderna vaccine on children 12 to 15 in February 2021.

Right now, 3,000 adolescents are enrolled in this trial and researchers are waiting for the data to return to then submit for emergency use authorization to the FDA.

One doctor at UMass Medical School in Worcester, Dr. Robert Finberg said so far the clinical trials have been very successful. He believes Moderna's emergency authorization could be just weeks away.

The Pfizer vaccine has already requested emergency use authorization from the FDA but has not been approved yet.

According to Pfizer's website, their trials for those between 12 and 15 years old showed the vaccine was 100% effective and the antibody response exceeded those reported in trials of people 16 to 25 years old.

We spoke to Michael Osur, the assistant director of Riverside County Public Health to see what this could mean for our county in terms of opening up schools even more.

“We want everyone that can be vaccinated to be vaccinated and if Moderna or Pfizer can go down to 12 to 15 year olds that’s a big benefit to our community cause we can have people that are healthier and have a safe community so people can get back to their normal lives," Osur said.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have only been approved for those 18 and older.

Riverside County is currently holding back the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but we should be getting an update on that vaccine from the CDC on Friday.