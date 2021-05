News

Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly roll-over crash in Whitewater.

This is on eastbound I-10 near highway 62.

Officials said that one car rolled over and landed on the roof killing at least one person.

No word yet on if anyone else was in the car at the time.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic is not impacted at this time.