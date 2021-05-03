Skip to Content
By
today at 6:57 AM
Published 6:56 AM

Less windy to start the week

Gusty winds wrought havoc over the weekend, closing roads and creating near brown-out conditions along local roads. Take a look at this video form Shawn Abramowitz:

Winds peaked in the 60mph range around the Valley!

Winds today will be running far below the numbers above.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A tough is moving out, an area of high pressure building in, so that will provide warm and less windy conditions all week long.

Highs today will span the middle 90s.

We'll flirt with triple digits midweek, but look as though we'll miss the century mark all week long (I'm hearing few complaints).

Patrick Evans

