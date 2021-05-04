Riding Forward: An update on CV Link construction in Palm Desert. A hint, It’s almost complete

News

The CV Link trail is just about ready to open in the city of Palm Desert, an active transportation path for runners, people on bikes, skateboards, and light electric vehicles.

The city approved the plans and got to work a year and a half ago on 3 1/2 miles worth of new construction. The city's paths now follow along several city roadways starting at the Bump and Grind trailhead.

"With fewer cars on the roads at times, we've really been able to really accelerate this construction," said Jan Harnik, Palm Desert Mayor Pro-Tem. She says the pandemic hasn't slowed the project down at all.

People are already using it but once it opens to the public officially, it will take riders through neighborhoods, shopping districts, and school zones.

Today, the work in the city of Palm Desert is almost done, and this CV Link project completion is expected within a couple of months at a cost of $5.58 million dollars.

More than $52 million in projects are currently under construction in the cities of Coachella, Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Palm Springs.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments Executive Director Tom Kirk says in some ways this is the biggest project in the Coachella Valley.

