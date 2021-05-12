New heat-reflective playgrounds and running track in PSUSD aimed at protecting children and improving learning

News

New heat-reflective playgrounds and a running track in the Palm Springs Unified School District are protecting children and helping improve classroom performance according to a school district environmental psychologist.

Dr. Marlin Dolisnky tells News Channel 3 the high tech heat-reflective technology was also used to reduce surface temperatures on the Space Shuttle.

Dolinsky says the district's use of the cooler playing surfaces is the first such use of the technology in the United States, and says the cooler playground environments also lead to improved academic performance.

"My doctoral work was built on well established research in Australia that showed that for every degree above normal a child's body temperature is at, their ability to learn goes down roughly 1%," said Dolinsky.

