I-10 freeway closed due to police activity westbound from Haugen Lehman and eastbound from Main St.

05-15 I10 SIG ALERT

A sig alert was issued Saturday night letting drivers know that the I-10 freeway is temporarily shut down westbound from Haugen Lehman and eastbound from Main St.

According to the sig alert, the area is shut down due to police activity.

Several viewers reached out to News Channel 3 to share that the traffic backup extends past the Cabazon Outlets.

https://twitter.com/Caltrans8/status/1393785649656778752

News Channel 3 has reached out to law enforcement to learn more about the incident.

