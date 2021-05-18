Desert Water Agency hosting webinar discussing local plans for drought conditions & water shortage

News

Last week, California expanded its drought emergency to 41 California counties following an extremely dry winter with low snowpack and little rainfall. Riverside County wasn't one of the counties where the emergency was declared, however, many have been left wondering how we would be affected locally.

The Desert Water Agency is hosting a virtual webinar Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. to share information about drought conditions in California and the Coachella Valley and let residents know how the agency is preparing.

During the webinar, attendees will hear from an official from the California Department of Water Resources who will discuss current drought conditions in California and what to expect. Participants will also hear from local water managers about groundwater conditions and water shortage contingency plans in the Coachella Valley.

Click here to register for the webinar