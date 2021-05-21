Palm Springs VillageFest could return this summer

News

VillageFest could be making a comeback in downtown Palm Springs this summer. The Thursday night street fair has been closed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The VillageFest commission has proposed a July 1 return. The first phase of the proposed return would involve a smaller layout and less vendors. It would span from Tahquitz Canyon Way to Amado Road, with 70 booths as opposed to the normal 180.

The City of Palm Springs plans to discuss the possible return of VillageFest at next week's city council meeting, contingent upon California's planned reopening of the economy on June 15.

