Two arrested for Rancho Mirage trash explosion

Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an explosion in Rancho Mirage that happened on Halloween last year, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said two men, ages 49 and 58, are in custody. KESQ is withholding their names until they are formally charged by the DA's office.

On October 31, 2020, deputies responded to an incident on Highway 111 where police said the suspects placed an explosive device in a cement trash container. The device exploded causing a debris field that extended across six lanes of the highway.

Police said no one was injured.