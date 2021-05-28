Police ask for help locating missing 10-year-old boy

News

The Indio Police Department have put an alert out asking for the community's help locating a 10-year-old missing since 6 p.m. Friday, May 28.

Emmanuel Salinas, 10, was last seen in the area of the 45900 block of Platte Street in Indio. It is believed he left his home on foot in an unknown direction.

Emmanuel is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 4 foot 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Hurley t-shirt, blue shorts, and black Adidas shoes.

If you have seen Emmanuel or have any information on his current whereabouts, please contact the Indio Police Department as soon as possible at 760-391-4051.