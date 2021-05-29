Thousand Palms investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon

News

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to Las Flores Way, near El Centro Way, just before midnight on May 28th in Thousand Palms. Investigators were on scene working through the night. No word yet on the kind of weapon used or if anyone was hurt.

We have reached out to the sheriff's department for more information. Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this assault with a deadly weapon investigation in Thousand Palms.