Update on Andaz Hotel in Palm Springs: Hall Group to partner with Hyatt to complete project by 2022

The Hall Group, which had acquired the Andaz Hotel Project in downtown Palm Springs, announced on Wednesday night that they will be partnering with Hyatt to complete the project.

Don Braun, the President of the Hall Group, made the announcement at the Palm Springs Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday night.

“We will associate with the Hyatt hotel group and brand this hotel as a Thompson Hotel. We think this is a very meaningful announcement and hopefully provides a lot of overview and perspective on the kind of hotel we’re talking about,” said Braun.

Braun further explained that the new hotel will be branded as a Thompson Hotel within the Hyatt line, one of the more luxurious lifestyle hotels within the chain.

“I view the Andaz as a luxury product as well but it’s in my view, a calmer, quieter type of hotel where the Thompson Hotel really focuses on a culinary and bar experience as well as providing luxury accommodations,” he said.

He also provided examples of other Thompson hotels, located in Cabo San Lucas, Chicago and Nashville.

Many in Palm springs have looked forward to the completion of the project, calling the stalled development 'an eye sore' in downtown. The property was one of four hotels that the City of Palm Springs took legal action against in an effort to put pressure on developers to find a solution.

Braun said they look forward to resuming construction this year. They’ll also be working closely with local Coachella Valley artisans to preserve the elegant mid-century modern design of Palm Springs.

If all things go according to plan, the new hotel is expected to open by December of 2022.