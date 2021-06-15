I-Team Update: Desert Hot Springs city council approves funds that could include purchase of empty animal hospital

News

Tonight, the Desert Hot Springs city council discussed the possible purchase of an animal hospital currently owned by the humane society of the desert.

That's the hospital once owned by Save-A-Pet and deeded to the Humane Society, which is currently shuttered.

Tonight, the council voted 3-2 in favor of authorizing the city manager to sell bonds for the use of capital improvement projects. Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and councilmember Roger Nunez voted against the motion.

They approved a million dollars in capital bonds for the purchase of real property, in this case the empty animal hospital.

While the city has now decided to move forward with the sale of bonds, they will continue the conversation about whether or not it's a good option for the city to buy the animal hospital or a different property.

