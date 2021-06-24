Death toll up of those illegally crossing the border

News

As hundreds continue to flood the border daily, El Centro Border Patrol Sector said its death toll is on the rise with the most crucial months for expected deaths still lying ahead.

El Centro Border Patrol Sector reported 28 deaths so far for the 2021 Fiscal Year. At least 7 of those deaths have been from trying to cross the All-American Canal.

Border Patrol agents perform rescues weekly along the Southern border to help those illegally crossing the border when the need arises.

Many of them don't know what's to come of the journey according to El Centro Sector's Chief Gregory Bovino.

Chief Bovino said they have had at least 200 apprehensions a day for the last few months.

If it's not trekking through the hot desert while trying to go undetected, it's swimming through the All-American canal.

"If you have family members that are thinking of crossing the border, let's remember that these callus smugglers will treat your family like a commodity. They care about one thing and one thing only and that's a dollar," said Chief Bovino. "If they need to leave your family member in the desert with no water and that does happen or if they bring your family member to this canal here and your family member cant swim, then that smuggler is going to keep going."

Border Patrol plans to continue its efforts in warning those who try to illegally cross the border through the treacherous terrain.

Agents said they are planning to put signs all across the canal, to warn those who plan on crossing to not do so.

The canal has currents as fast as 18 mph, enough to sweep someone away according to Chief Bovino.