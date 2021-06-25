Palm Desert DUI checkpoint set for Friday night

News

Sheriff's deputies will be screening vehicles and looking for intoxicated drivers tonight in Palm Desert.

The planned DUI checkpoint will take place in an undisclosed location in the city beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Varon Potter said deputies will search for motorists driving under the influence of any impairing substance, not just alcohol. Marijuana can also lead to a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes, according to the sheriff's department. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on historical data related to DUI crashes and arrests.

Those arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can spend time in jail and pay up to $13,500, including fines, fees, classes, license suspensions and other expenses.