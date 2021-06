News

Crews in Cathedral City are working to stop the flooding which has shut down Dinah Shore Drive between Cathedral Canyon Drive and De Anza Road.

Road crews tell us, that a car crashed into a fire hydrant late Wednesday morning which has caused flooding and a sinkhole in the area.

Crews are working to repair the leaks, but tell us that the roadway could be shut down for several hours. Keep it here on KESQ for the very latest.