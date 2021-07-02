Man found dead on Palm Springs hiking trail believed to have died of heat exposure

News

A man found dead on a Palm Springs hiking trail Thursday night is believed to have died of heat exposure.

A body was found approximately 200 yards up the North Lykken Trail in Palm Springs Thursday at around 7:50 p.m.

Fire Department crews arrived at the scene and confirmed they located a male adult who was dead on arrival. Palm Springs police officers were called to conduct a death investigation.

Police say the man's cause of death remains under investigation but "based on the initial investigation, it appeared as though the person died from exposure to the extreme heat."

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police added. The investigation has been turned over to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

The man has not been identified at this time. There was no word on whether he was a hiker or a transient.

If you have information related to this investigation, authorities ask that you call the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-323-8144.

If you're out during these high temperatures, be sure to bring plenty of water and watch out for the following signs of heat illness.

For those that want to go hiking during hot temperatures, the fire department recommends that hikers take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city.

Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat:

Start Early. It's best to hike in the morning hours, prior to 9 a.m., when it is cooler.

Hike with a Buddy. Never hike alone. It is always best to have a friend with you. Let someone know where you are going and your return time.

Cover Up. Wear long sleeves to help shield your body from the sun. Wear a hat, preferably wide brimmed.

Remember to apply sunscreen often, as recommended, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Stay Hydrated. Pack and drink a minimum of 1 liter of water per hour and drink often!

Bring nutrition/food. Bring trail mix style packs, dried fruit or veggies and energy bars, chews, or gels.

Remember to rest. Take frequent breaks and find shade so your body can cool down.

Know the signs of heat related emergencies. Common signs are headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and disorientation. If you experience any of these symptoms, turn back or call for help. Don’t hesitate to call 911.

Take a cell phone/GPS. Make sure they are fully charged.

Other Items to bring. Bring a map, first aid kit, flashlight, and additional water/electrolytes.

Download the 'KESQ First Alert' Weather App to be sure you have the latest forecast information to keep you and your family safe. It's FREE! Click here.