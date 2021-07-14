Possibly hazardous material spills, prompts evacuation in Palm Desert

News

A possibly hazardous substance spilled at a commercial building in Palm Desert today, triggering an evacuation of the

entire building.

The spill was reported at 10:19 a.m. in the 77600 block of Country Club Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two to three gallons of an "unknown material'' spilled, and a hazardous materials unit was summoned to assess the situation.

The commercial building was evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene, a fire official said.

No injuries were reported. A timeline on the clean-up efforts was not provided.