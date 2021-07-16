Smoke showing near Palm Springs Tram; Crews temporarily shut down Tramview Rd out of precaution

News

Firefighters are checking out reports of a possible fire on the San Jacinto Mountains near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Smoke can be seen from the side of the mountain.

Greg Purdy, spokesperson for the Tram, said they are monitoring the situation and it is not affecting operations of the tramway itself.

Palm Springs Fire Department has temporarily shut down Tramview Road out of precaution.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates