Sheriff’s Department Investigation underway in Mecca

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department closed off a street in the community of Mecca Friday night, as deputies conduct an investigation.

Deputies were out near the area of Dale Kiler Road and 65th Avenue.

Officials tell News Channel 3 that deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

We are awaiting additional details on this investigation from Sheriff's officials. Stay with News Channel 3 online and on-air for continuing coverage.