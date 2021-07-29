8-year-old shows remarkable recovery one year after random attack in DHS

News

Getting from July 2020 to July 2021 has been no easy feat for now 8-year-old Gavin Ludwick. This month marked one year since he was brutally attacked outside his Desert Hot Springs home. The attack left him in critical condition with injuries to his skull and difficulty with motor function to his left arm.

The family has been in and out of the hospital over the course of a year. Despite a tough road to recovery, Gavin has come out resilient, showing bravery and mere courage for what he've overcome.

When asked what Gavin's mom, Wendy Ludwick, has taken away from the traumatic experience since the attack she said, "how strong children can be, and the doctors and all the prayers that we got. Everybody was so supportive and so good. Just hold your children close because you never know."

