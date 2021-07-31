Salvation Army host back to school open house

News

The Salvation Army Davis Community Center is inviting the community to their "Back 2 School Bash and Open House" event on July 31.

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The open house will include free COVID-19 vaccinations, haircuts, nail trimming, and giveaways. There will also be educational booths, jumpers, and an opportunity to sign up for indoor soccer, music programs, and more.

Visitors will be able to enjoy food and shop through the yard sale that will support the Salvation Army's youth programs.