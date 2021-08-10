President of Well in the Desert says it will continue to serve community without permit

News

The City of Palm Springs revoked Well in the Desert's permit to operate. The City Manager, Justin Clifton, said the City sent a reminder to Well that they were supposed to be closed at the end of July.

News Channel 3 reached out to the City Manager and received this response:

“Well in the Desert does not have any permission to remain open during this time. After learning that they remained open after August 1st, the city sent a reminder that the CUP for operations at that location has been revoked. To the extent they remain open, the city will escalate enforcement action consistent with other land use violations of this nature.”

News Channel 3 confirmed Well in the Desert continues to operate even though their permit has been revoked.

