PSUSD hosts a series of clinics for COVID-19 vaccine and TDAP shot

News

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) teamed up with Desert Oasis Healthcare to offer students and their families an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and also be inoculated with the shot that protects against whooping cough.

The immunization shot that protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (TDAP) is being offered for children of all ages. It is a requirement by all schools to have this shot.

School officials said while students are now back in the classroom, it's only giving its families a certain amount of time to get the shot before making it mandatory.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for students but is recommended. Children 12 and older are able to currently get the shot.

PSUSD made it easier for families to have access to these shots by hosting clinics.

No insurance is needed. Those under 18-years-old must have a consent form signed before getting the shots.

Walk-ins will be available for the COVID-19 and TDAP shot at the following locations: 08/10 Painted Hills Middle School - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 08/13 James Workman Middle School - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An appointment will be necessary for the COVID-19 and TDAP shot at the following locations:

You can schedule online or call (833) 624-1097. 08/13

PSUSD District Offices

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 08/16

Painted Hills Middle School

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 08/17

James Workman Middle School

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

An appointment will be necessary to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the district office located at 150 District Center Drive in District Service Center Room A & B. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered in partnership with Albertsons. No TDAP shot is being offered at this location.

Make an appointment for the first dose.

Make an appointment for the second dose.