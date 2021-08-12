Human remains found in a Beaumont ravine

News

Beaumont police officers are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in a ravine Thursday afternoon.

The Beaumont Police Department announced shortly after 1 p.m. that passerby's reported finding what they believed was a dead person in the ravine near the wash area between Noble Creek Park and Brookside Avenue.

At 1:58 p.m., the department confirmed there were human remains located. Police are investigating the circumstances around the death.

There are no other details available at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.