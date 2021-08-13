First day of Splash House set to kick off tonight

News

The annual Splash House festival is kicking off tonight at the Palm Springs Air Museum, marking the first of two weekends when the event will take place. The venue will host three different after hours electronic dance music (EDM) artists to kick off the weekend. Then on Saturday and Sunday the festival expands to three different Palm Springs hotels including The Renaissance, The Saguaro, and Margaritaville from noon to sundown.

The event is one of the first festivals to be thrown in the Coachella Valley since the start of the pandemic. Organizers will be requiring that attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result at entry if taken within 72 hours. Face coverings will also be required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a sneak peak of the event as things get underway in a matter of hours.