One person killed in crash on I-10 in Banning

One person was killed today in a collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Banning, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 3:52 a.m. to the 10 Freeway and Ramsey Street, where they found one vehicle on its side and at least one confirmed fatality, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

There were no further details regarding vehicle description or the collision, which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.