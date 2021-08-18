Well in the Desert hit with $100 fine from Palm Springs for operating without a permit

News

The battle between the city of Palm Springs and the non-profit homeless services organization Well in the Desert continues.

In late June, the city council revoked Well in the Desert's permit to operate. The city says they should have stopped operations by July 31, however, the organization has continued on going.

Now, weeks after being ordered to stop operating, the city has hit Well in the Desert with a $100 fine. The organization has 10 days comply or it will be hit with a second fine of $250 followed by a third fine of $500.

Arlene Rosenthal, president of Well in the Desert, responded to the fine in a statement to News Channel, writing:

"I guess they will keep fining us until we can leave properly when we know our clients have a place where they can get their mail get a shower be taken to a hot meal daily and have a place to call their own. The city rather play monopoly then play seriously about their homeless population"\

Last week, Rosenthal told News Channel 3 that they will continue operating despite not being allowed to do so in the city anymore.

"We've been here going on 26 years, protecting those that don't have a voice that are in need. And we will continue to do it until we can have another place for them to be protected," Rosenthal said.

Back in April 2021, Well in the Desert was set to move its operations in the city at the Palm Springs Boxing Club, however the agreement fell apart. The city council later made an agreement for Martha's Village and Kitchen to operate at this location.

The boxing club center is on track to open later this month.