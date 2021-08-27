Skip to Content
Wildfires continue to produce poor air quality

KESQ

With 10 large wildfires continuing to burn in California, it's producing more smoke and poor air quality in our atmosphere.

California Environmental Protection Agency held a virtual briefing today to discuss and gave the opportunity to hear from state and federal experts on air quality and health concerns associated with widespread wildfire smoke.

With fire season now extending into the fall months, experts shared a campaign designed to help people protect themselves from smoke and what resources people can use to check the air quality.

More details coming up on KESQ at 5 p.m.

