HWY 74 closed near Vista Point after deadly crash

Highway 74 has been shut down in all directions near Vista Point after a deadly crash.

Details remain limited on the crash. We know that a big rig had overturned on the westbound side, causing the road closure.

RIVCO: SR-74 WB at Big Horn Dr., in Mountain Center. Traffic incident blocking all lanes involving a big rig overturned. Unknown duration of clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/bLHL9Xn2e8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) September 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person is dead following the crash.

There is currently no estimated time as to when the road will be back open, however, it's expected to be a significant amount of time.

