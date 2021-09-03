Man missing since Aug. 26, last seen on a hike in Cabazon mountains

News

The search on for a 29-year-old man last seen on August 26 heading to a hike in the Cabazon mountains.

Dillon Entler was officially reported missing on August 29, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Enter's family told News Channel 3 that he went to hike at the Cabazon mountains on Thursday but did not return.

The Cabazon Station Investigations Unit is currently working on trying to locate Entler.

Dillon Entler is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads "Infamous" and a tattoo on his wrist that reads "Inland Empire."









He was last seen wearing a grey tank top and grey shorts.

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts, the Cabazon Sheriff's Station is asking they contact Investigator Hood at 951-922-7100.