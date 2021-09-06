Working on Labor Day, local restaurant workers serve those who have day off

News

With it being Labor Day, many people have the day off from work today. However, there are some who were still expected to work regardless of the holiday.

Labor Day is the day we celebrate the worker. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

The pandemic has been tough for many workers, from shutdowns to layoffs, and now many trying to re-enter the workforce. This year's Labor Day has even a more special meaning, especially for one local restaurant that said they are glad to be open.

Daniel Hernandez, the shift manager at Rincon Norteño Mexican Restaurant clocked into work this morning like any other day. He worked the Labor Day holiday many others have off.

"Work is work. The hustle never ends. You know? You just keep on going at it day after day," said Hernandez. "I got bills to pay people to feed, right, so it's just a normal Monday."

Customers of the restaurant agree that having a place to go this holiday is a good thing.

"It's very busy here. Especially now, right now with this three-day weekend," said regular customer Guadalupe Barwela. "Business is picking up if that's where you want to go with it okay. Everything is coming up, which is good for the economy."

She said the busy weekend at the different local shops and restaurants is a good thing. The valley visitors did keep many restaurant and shop owners busy this holiday weekend.