CHP: Making sure that child passenger safety seat is installed

News

This week until September 25th, California Highway Patrol is engaging with the community to make sure those with little ones are properly installing child passenger seats.

Child Passenger Safety Week began on September 20. This is giving CHP a week-long to educate the public on why it's so important to make sure children are riding in a properly fitted and installed child passenger safety seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports car crashes to be the leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old. In 2020 alone, it reported 90 children in California under the age of 13 died as a result of a car crash.

Children under the age of two, under 40 pounds, or under 40 inches tall are required to ride in a rear-facing car seat according to California law. All children under 8-years-old must ride in the back seat in an age-appropriate safety seat. Experts recommend children should be riding in the back seat until 13-years-old.

On Friday CHP's office located at 79650, Varner Road in Indio will host a safety event where child passenger safety technicians will be giving free safety inspections, education, and hands-on installation training for those with children.

These technicians will be outside the CHP office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.